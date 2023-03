The city’s main cathedral originally dated from 1215, but was blown up by the Bolsheviks in 1937. What you see now is a modern replica erected for Yaroslav’s millennium celebrations in 2010. In front of it, a stone-slab monument marks the spot where Prince Yaroslav founded the city in 1010.

Past the cathedral, the new Strelka Park stretches right onto the tip of land between the Volga and the Kotorosl Rivers, where the Yaroslavl Millennium Monument was opened in 2010.