Founded in the 12th century, the Unesco-listed Monastery of the Transfiguration of the Saviour was one of Russia’s richest and best-fortified monasteries by the 16th century. The oldest surviving structures, dating from 1516, are the Holy Gate (святые ворота) near the main entrance by the river and the Cathedral of the Transfiguration. A bird's-eye view of Yaroslavl and its rivers can be had by climbing up to the top of the cathedral's bell tower.

Other buildings house exhibitions on history, ethnography, icons and the Treasures of Yaroslavl Exhibition, featuring works of gold, silver and precious gems dating back to the 17th century.

If you don't want to buy the joint ticket you can also pay for individual exhibits, which cost R70 to R250 for adults (R35 to R100 for kids). To visit the grounds only is R40 for adults (free for kids). Note that ticket sales cease 30 minutes before closing time.