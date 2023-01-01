Georgievskaya Ulitsa

This pedestrian-only street curving southwest from the main strip was lovingly recreated in 2015 as a brick-paved thoroughfare from the old days, dotted with souvenir stores, whimsical bronze statues of 19th-century locals and working water pumps; at its far end is the former water tower. It's a lovely place for a stroll – don't miss the broad viewing terraces at the eastern end, which offer stunning views of Assumption Cathedral (especially gorgeous floodlit at night).