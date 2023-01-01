Crystal, Lacquer Miniatures & Embroidery Museum

Housed in the former Old Believers’ Trinity Church (1916), this museum features the crafts of Gus-Khrustalny and other nearby towns. The 1st floor displays a huge variety of crystal pieces (old and new), while upstairs is a collection of embroidered cloth and 19th-century lacquer boxes painted with scenes from Russian history. Keep an eye out for the particularly detailed 10-piece matryoshka (nesting doll) that's over a century old. A basement shop has a decent selection of crystal for sale.