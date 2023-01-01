Palaty Museum Complex

The grand 18th-century court building between the Assumption and St Dmitry Cathedrals – known as Palaty ('chambers') – houses a children’s museum (adult/child R180/free), art gallery (R150/free) and historical exhibition (R100/free). Though admission prices are a bit steep for what you get, the children's museum may be a welcome diversion for little ones with church fatigue. The gallery features paintings dating back to 18th century, with wonderful depictions of the Golden Ring towns.

If you don't want to buy the joint ticket you can also pay for individual exhibits, which range from R100 to R180 for adults (free for kids).