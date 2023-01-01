Museum of Wooden Architecture & Peasant Life

This open-air museum across the river from Suzdal's kremlin offers a fascinating glimpse into the traditional lives of rural folk in this area. Besides log houses, windmills, a barn, and lots of tools and handicrafts, its highlights are the 1756 Transfiguration Church (Преображенская церковь) and the simpler 1776 Resurrection Church (Воскресенская церковь).

A number of local artisans sell traditional crafts at a row of stalls set up on the left side of the site. They include Maria Frolova, whose beautiful pieces of filigree embroidery make lovely, unique gifts.