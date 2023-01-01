Sulina Cemetery

The town cemetery, 2km east of the centre along the road to the beach, reflects the diversity of Sulina's early inhabitants. You'll find Romanian and Russian Orthodox, Greeks, Turks and Jews, all buried within close proximity of one another. In front of the small chapel there's a row of British sailors, who succumbed to various afflictions in the mid-19th century while mapping the delta. There's also a pirate's grave, said to be the only one of its kind in Europe.