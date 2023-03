A local lore museum in all but name, this impressive collection assembled by a local artist occupies a large building of the Soviet-era House of Culture. Exhibits include Lipovan household items and photos, religious books and icons, fishing equipment, ancient coins and other artefacts unearthed by the owner in the area. A large chaika boat proudly stands in the middle.

The owner is around most of the time, if you wish to chat (in Russian).