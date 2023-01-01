St John of Nepomuk & Virgin Mary Statue

The statue of St John of Nepomuk and the Virgin Mary, located in the centre of Piaţa Libertăţii, was made in 1756 in Vienna and brought to Romania in memory of the victims of the 1738–9 plague. Etched around the monument's base is the story of hapless St John of Nepomuk, who was reputedly flung off Charles Bridge in Prague to his death on the orders of the king for failing to reveal the queen's confessions.

The three statues at the base of the pedestal represent Sts Sebastian, Rochus and Charles Borromeo.