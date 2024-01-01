A replica of the well-known statue in Rome, this was presented to Timişoara by that city in 1906 to mark Romania's Latin origins.
Romulus & Remus Column
Timişoara
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
This is an ideal venue to brush up on the December 1989 anticommunist revolution that began here in Timişoara. Displays include documentation, posters and…
This museum houses an odd collection of pre-1989 consumer goods manufactured in Romania. It fills to the point of overflowing three rooms and a hallway…
Arad's modest history museum housed in the Palace of Culture is a good primer for anyone interested in the city's complex origins, including 150 years of…
Built in 1865 by Viennese architect Ignatz Schuhmann, the synagogue acts as an important keynote in Jewish history – Jews in the Austro-Hungarian Empire…
Arad's Neolog (Conservative) synagogue, built between 1827 and 1834, lies southwest of Piaţa Avram Iancu. It was closed to visitors at the time of…
The 1989 revolution began at the Reformed Church, where Father László Tőkés spoke out against Ceauşescu. You can sometimes peek in at the church, and it…
The U-shaped, neoclassical town hall is Arad’s most impressive building, with neoclassical and neo-Renaissance influences. The clock atop the 54m-high…
St John of Nepomuk & Virgin Mary Statue
The statue of St John of Nepomuk and the Virgin Mary, located in the centre of Piaţa Libertăţii, was made in 1756 in Vienna and brought to Romania in…
Nearby Timişoara attractions
1. Memorial to Victims of 1989 Revolution
In the form of a crucifix shaped by massive nails, this memorial to the anticommunist uprising of 1989 is at the southern end of Piaţa Victoriei.
This museum is housed in the historic Huniades Palace, whose origins date to the 14th century and to Hungarian king Charles Robert, Prince of Anjou. The…
3. Orthodox Metropolitan Cathedral
The Orthodox cathedral was built between 1936 and 1946. It's unique for its Byzantine-influenced architecture, which recalls the style of the Bucovina…
Fronting the square to the north, the Old Town Hall was built in 1734 on the site of a 17th-century Turkish bath. It was here that the leader of the 1514…
Built in 1865 by Viennese architect Ignatz Schuhmann, the synagogue acts as an important keynote in Jewish history – Jews in the Austro-Hungarian Empire…
This museum displays a representative sample of paintings and visual arts over the centuries as well as regular, high-quality temporary exhibitions. It's…
Fronting the west side of Piaţa Unirii, the Serbian Orthodox Church was built at approximately the same time as its Catholic counterpart across the square…