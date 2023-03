Fronting the square to the north, the Old Town Hall was built in 1734 on the site of a 17th-century Turkish bath. It was here that the leader of the 1514 peasant revolt, Gheorghe Doja (Dózsa György in Hungarian) was tortured before being executed (a scalding metal crown was put on his head while he was seated on a red-hot iron throne). Doja’s peasant army, after an initial victory, was quickly quashed, captured and killed.

The building is now part of Timişoara's West University.