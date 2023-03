Did you know that Bistriţa is the only place in Transylvania where men’s traditional headwear involves a crown of peacock feathers? Inside a former garrison, Bistriţa’s County Museum offers interesting tidbits of local history around its three exhibition spaces: ancient history, with Thracian bronze tools; the rural past, with handicrafts and farming tools; and a collection of modern art.

On our visit, the museum was anxiously awaiting restoration work but the collections were still diverting.