Protected by towering crags and dense forests, this glittering lake is popular with vacationing Romanian families. Though guesthouses continue to pop up along its periphery, Lake Colibiţa retains an off-the-beaten-track feel. It makes a relaxing refuge if you want to spend a day or two kayaking. You'll find it 15km southeast of the village of Prundu Bârgăului, which is 23km east of Bistriţa.