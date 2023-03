Those who want to understand how the ambrosia called rum starts in the sugar-cane fields and ends on their palates should come to this museum, set on the site of the Isautier estate, one of the oldest rum distillers on Réunion. There are plenty of explanations in English and audio guides are available (€2). You can buy rum at the on-site shop. It's about 5km northwest of Saint-Pierre (in the direction of Bois d'Olives).