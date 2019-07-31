There's not much in the way of altitude in Qatar, which only serves to exaggerate the little limestone escarpment of Bir Zekreet, on the northwestern coast of the peninsula, near Dukhan. Here, the wind has whittled away softer sedimentary rock, exposing pillars and a large mushroom of limestone, like a geography lesson in desert formations come to life. The surrounding beaches are full of empty oyster shells, with rich mother-of-pearl interiors, and other assorted bivalves. The shallow waters are quiet and peaceful and see relatively few visitors, making the area a pleasant destination for a day trip.

The remains of the 9th-century Murwab Fort, about 15km further up the northwestern coast from Dukhan, may be worth a visit with a guide. Five groups of buildings, including two mosques and an earlier fort, have been partially excavated, but a lack of information makes the site of limited interest.