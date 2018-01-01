Welcome to El Yunque
The only rainforest in the US National Forest System, El Yunque (named after the Taíno god, Yúcahu) has 37km of trails, some short and paved, others long, steep and barely there. Almost all gain some elevation; one of the toughest is to El Yunque's peak, El Toro, almost 1100m above sea level. Both casual and experienced hikers are sure to find rewarding trails.
El Yunque has two entrances. The northern side, 40km east of San Juan, receives the majority of visitors. The southern side, near Naguabo, retains a wild pristine feel. Several guesthouses here have private trails leading into the El Yunque, making it easy to hike an entire day and not see a soul.
Top experiences in El Yunque
El Yunque activities
El Yunque Rainforest Hiking Adventure
This amazing tour starts with a relaxing drive through the picturesque area of Canovanas and Rio Grande, leading to El Yunque National Forest Park from your San Juan hotel. At El Yunque National Forest Park you will see and experience various rivers, waterfalls and walk through natural trails. This trip takes place on the heart of El Yunque rain-forest which has a path to one of the coolest spots in the park. The initial hike/walk is a 25 to 35 minute journey up a dirt/rock path. This trail is surrounded by bamboo trees, rain-forest flowers, and many other beautiful plants. The first stop on this hike will be at a collecting pool that forms at the base of a waterfall! People usually take their time here and cool off in the refreshing waters. We will then learn more information while visiting El Portal.After this stop (depending on the group pace this order may vary) we will take a break to have lunch (food cost not included). Before we go to our last stop,the natural water slides. This stop requires more moderate hiking over rocky uneven surfaces. After the hike, you will reach the destination at an amazing natural water slide! The water slide itself is about 20 feet long and it concludes with about a 10 foot drop into a collecting pool!
Viator Exclusive: Early Access to El Yunque Forest
Start your Viator Exclusive tour with early morning pickup from your San Juan or Metro Area hotel. Your certified tour guide will tell you about the history and of the National Park and answer questions you may have about El Yunque or Puerto Rico in general. This in-depth tour of El Yunque Rainforest allows you to beat the crowds by providing early access to the park! Spend up to an hour with the park completely to yourself!You will begin to tour El Yunque Rainforest while your expert guide provides informative commentary. Learn about the flora and fauna of the site and the animal life that occupies it. As you stroll among the amazing trails of this important National Forest Park, you’ll discover its beauty while you are immersed in a wild and secluded paradise, mesmerized by Mother Nature at her best. At the same time you will be fully infused with the vibrating energy of El Yunque’s rivers and clean air, just like the indigenous Taíno tribe did centuries ago. This small-group tour ensures that you will receive personalized attention throughout the 3 hours you will spend in the park. You will visit all of the top sites in the park such as the Visitors Center, the Yokahu Observation Tower and La Mina WaterFalls. La Mina Falls is one of the top attractions in the park and often has a large crowd. With your early access you will be able to visit the falls with only your group, giving you the opportunity to capture the perfect picture of the falls without people around.At the end of this tour there will be a stop for lunch (food cost not included) before returning to your San Juan hotel. With this Viator Exclusive tour, your early morning trip to El Yunque lets you beat the crowds so you can enjoy the remainder of the afternoon at your own leisure!
El Yunque Rainforest and Bio Bay All-Day Tour
After your pickup from your hotel, Old San Juan starts at 9:30am, the first stop of the day is the El Yunque National Forest, a must-stop for all visitors of Puerto Rico. You'll spend time hiking and exploring the different zones of El Yunque rainforest. Your guide will cover subjects such as natural history education, medicinal and toxic plant identification, geology, ecology, pre-Colombian history, the island's history and many other subjects like survival tips.Spot native flora and fauna, many of which are not found anywhere else on the planet. Plus, take a dip in a waterfall if you're feeling adventurous.After the Rainforest we stop at a famous area called Luquillo beach & Kiosks for lunch and relaxation before heading to Fajado to join a fully-guided nighttime 2-hour Biobay kayaking adventure into the mystical mangrove channels leading to “Laguna Grande.”There you will meet the island's glowing friends, the Pyrodinium Bahamense, microscopic planktons capable of producing natural light at the touch of your hand. Explore these amazing organisms up close as your professional eco guides take you to discover all its secrets.After a full-day of adventure, you'll be transported back to your hotel.
El Yunque National Forest an Cave Tour from San Juan
El Yunque National Forest and Cave Tour The El Toro Wilderness , named after the highest peak (3,524 feet) in the El Yunque National Forest, is the only tropical wilderness in the U.S. National Forest System (NFS). It is located 25 miles east of San Juan on the western side of the Luquillo Mountain Range, with amazing views of the surrounding areas and you can see the Atlantic and Caribbean Oceans The El Toro Wilderness provides habitat for the endangered Elfin Woods Warbler, the Puerto Rican Boa, the Demarest's fig eating bat, five species of Coqui (small frogs), and the Puerto Rican Parrot. The Puerto Rican Parrot is the only native parrot on the island. After a scenic drive down from the top of the Rainforest our next stop is at Los Pilones and Charco de Caballos, The river (Río Canóvanas) is actually a very pretty and interesting river that starts way up in El Yunque, and runs to the sea, with many waterfalls and swimming holes along the way. People have been enjoying this river for hundreds (if not thousands) of years, as evidenced by petroglyphs that we have found in other locations in this river. The falls are beautiful, and they almost look man-made as it is one upper fall that drops into a pool then divides in two for the lower falls. Each set of falls is about 15-20 feet tall. There is a nice deep swimming pool at the base, deep enough in spots for jumping into (if one so desires). After having our pictures taking in a waterfall we will arrive at Cueva De La Maria, This cave was declared a historic monument on February 18, 1972. It measures 50 meters wide, 25 meters deep and 30 meters high. It was explored for the first time by the anthropologist, Dr. Ricardo E. Alegría in 1948. In this place an important archaeological site was discovered that provided the first evidence of man in Puerto Rico. At this historical cave we will be explaining more about our native Indians the Tainos and their heritage and customs. Now its time for a scenic drive along the coast for our last stop at the famous Piñones kiosks for lunch before returning to your hotel. A beautiful boardwalk, picturesque beaches and an impressive local food scene are just part of what makes a visit to Piñones the perfect escape for our guests in search of a truly Puerto Rican experience. You'll also love the wide variety of traditional island fare, like alcapuria, papa rellenas and pinchos, all served alongside strong, cold cocktails. A number of kiosks on the beach offer these local dishes, made fresh to order, making Piñones one of the best food destinations in Puerto Rico.