El Yunque National Forest an Cave Tour from San Juan

El Yunque National Forest and Cave Tour The El Toro Wilderness , named after the highest peak (3,524 feet) in the El Yunque National Forest, is the only tropical wilderness in the U.S. National Forest System (NFS). It is located 25 miles east of San Juan on the western side of the Luquillo Mountain Range, with amazing views of the surrounding areas and you can see the Atlantic and Caribbean Oceans The El Toro Wilderness provides habitat for the endangered Elfin Woods Warbler, the Puerto Rican Boa, the Demarest's fig eating bat, five species of Coqui (small frogs), and the Puerto Rican Parrot. The Puerto Rican Parrot is the only native parrot on the island. After a scenic drive down from the top of the Rainforest our next stop is at Los Pilones and Charco de Caballos, The river (Río Canóvanas) is actually a very pretty and interesting river that starts way up in El Yunque, and runs to the sea, with many waterfalls and swimming holes along the way. People have been enjoying this river for hundreds (if not thousands) of years, as evidenced by petroglyphs that we have found in other locations in this river. The falls are beautiful, and they almost look man-made as it is one upper fall that drops into a pool then divides in two for the lower falls. Each set of falls is about 15-20 feet tall. There is a nice deep swimming pool at the base, deep enough in spots for jumping into (if one so desires). After having our pictures taking in a waterfall we will arrive at Cueva De La Maria, This cave was declared a historic monument on February 18, 1972. It measures 50 meters wide, 25 meters deep and 30 meters high. It was explored for the first time by the anthropologist, Dr. Ricardo E. Alegría in 1948. In this place an important archaeological site was discovered that provided the first evidence of man in Puerto Rico. At this historical cave we will be explaining more about our native Indians the Tainos and their heritage and customs. Now its time for a scenic drive along the coast for our last stop at the famous Piñones kiosks for lunch before returning to your hotel. A beautiful boardwalk, picturesque beaches and an impressive local food scene are just part of what makes a visit to Piñones the perfect escape for our guests in search of a truly Puerto Rican experience. You'll also love the wide variety of traditional island fare, like alcapuria, papa rellenas and pinchos, all served alongside strong, cold cocktails. A number of kiosks on the beach offer these local dishes, made fresh to order, making Piñones one of the best food destinations in Puerto Rico.