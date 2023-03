Washing machines are installed in every house, but local donas (ladies) still swear by the daily ritual of stone washtubs and good old-fashioned elbow grease at the lavadouro público (communal laundry). A blast from a bygone age, this is where they come to wash their whites, natter and sing – a social gathering with abundant soaping and scrubbing.

Pop in for a quick nose around and to brush up on your Portuguese.