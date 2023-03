The Igreja da Lapa Catholic church holds particular significance in Porto as the place where Portugal’s former king and first emperor of Brazil’s heart is kept. The monarch, known as Dom Pedro IV in Portugal and Dom Pedro I in Brazil, requested his heart be gifted to Porto upon his death, and so has been kept by the church alter since 1835.

Igreja da Lapa is also known for its magnificent pipe organ, which is one of the largest in Europe. The adjoining cemetery is also worth a look.