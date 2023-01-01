Cemitério do Prado Repouso

This was Porto’s first public cemetery when it was inaugurated in 1839. It is considered an important landmark for its neo-Gothic architecture and historical significance. Across 10 hectares you’ll find the granite tombstones of many famous Portuguese politicians, actors and scholars (plaques are in Portuguese and English), as well as a small chapel and monument to the victims of Porto’s 1891 republican uprising.

Bright blooms splash the cemetery with colour in the springtime, while spindly trees create an ethereal atmosphere during winter.