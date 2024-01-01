The Malvasia (white) and Ramisco (red) vines grown today in Colares are the only ones in Europe to have survived the 19th-century phylloxera plague, saved by their deep roots and sandy soil. To taste or purchase some of the venerable wines, visit Adega Regional de Colares, which also offers tours with the winemaker if arranged in advance.
Adega Regional de Colares
Portugal
