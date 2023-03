Some 5000 marine creatures splash in the tanks at Sealife, where kiddie highlights include a shark tunnel and a rock pool for handling crabs, starfish and sea urchins. Aquatic oddities include glow-in-the-dark jellyfish, South American leaf fish and cow-nosed rays. See if you can find Nemo, too. The sharks are fed at 11am and 2.30pm sharp, the rays at noon and 4pm.