Drive half an hour south of Mogadouro through the village of Fornos to find this remote viewpoint overlooking the Douro gorge.
Miradouro Carrascalinho
Trás-os-Montes
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Parque Arqueológico do Vale do Côa
20.74 MILES
Most visitors to Vila Nova de Foz Côa come for one reason: to see its world-famous gallery of rock art. Although the park is currently an active research…
24.69 MILES
Overlooking a dramatic bend in the Douro just south of the village of Picote, this viewpoint is a dramatic spot to watch the sunset.
21.9 MILES
The sleepy old quarter makes for a pleasant stroll in the early evening. Highlights include the Praça do Município, with its impressive granite pelourinho…
15.96 MILES
This roadside pullout on the N221 highway 3km north of Escalhão is one of the park's most accessible viewpoints, with sweeping views of vineyard- and…
9.5 MILES
Westernmost of the Rio Douro viewpoints, Penedo Durão commands views down towards the Presa de Saucelle dam. It's about 56km south of Mogadouro and 51km…
20.35 MILES
The whitewashed chapel of Santo André das Arribas stands sentinel over the Rio Águeda gorge at this southernmost of the park viewpoints.
26.44 MILES
Archaeological finds from the Stone Age to the 18th century have been uncovered in the region around Freixo de Numão, 12km west of Vila Nova de Foz Côa. A…
