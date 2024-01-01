Miradouro Carrascalinho

Trás-os-Montes

LoginSave

Drive half an hour south of Mogadouro through the village of Fornos to find this remote viewpoint overlooking the Douro gorge.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • A group visit one of the Paleolithic rock art in the Archeological Park in the Coa Valley, or Parque Arqueologico Vale do Coa, near Vila Nova de Foz Coa. The largest site of such art work found to date the site has been heritage listed.

    Parque Arqueológico do Vale do Côa

    20.74 MILES

    Most visitors to Vila Nova de Foz Côa come for one reason: to see its world-famous gallery of rock art. Although the park is currently an active research…

  • Miradouro Fraga do Puio

    Miradouro Fraga do Puio

    24.69 MILES

    Overlooking a dramatic bend in the Douro just south of the village of Picote, this viewpoint is a dramatic spot to watch the sunset.

  • Old Town

    Old Town

    21.9 MILES

    The sleepy old quarter makes for a pleasant stroll in the early evening. Highlights include the Praça do Município, with its impressive granite pelourinho…

  • Miradouro Sapinha

    Miradouro Sapinha

    15.96 MILES

    This roadside pullout on the N221 highway 3km north of Escalhão is one of the park's most accessible viewpoints, with sweeping views of vineyard- and…

  • Miradouro Penedo Durão

    Miradouro Penedo Durão

    9.5 MILES

    Westernmost of the Rio Douro viewpoints, Penedo Durão commands views down towards the Presa de Saucelle dam. It's about 56km south of Mogadouro and 51km…

  • Miradouro Santo André

    Miradouro Santo André

    20.35 MILES

    The whitewashed chapel of Santo André das Arribas stands sentinel over the Rio Águeda gorge at this southernmost of the park viewpoints.

  • Museu da Casa Grande

    Museu da Casa Grande

    26.44 MILES

    Archaeological finds from the Stone Age to the 18th century have been uncovered in the region around Freixo de Numão, 12km west of Vila Nova de Foz Côa. A…

View more attractions

Nearby Trás-os-Montes attractions

1. Miradouro Penedo Durão

9.5 MILES

Westernmost of the Rio Douro viewpoints, Penedo Durão commands views down towards the Presa de Saucelle dam. It's about 56km south of Mogadouro and 51km…

2. Miradouro Sapinha

15.96 MILES

This roadside pullout on the N221 highway 3km north of Escalhão is one of the park's most accessible viewpoints, with sweeping views of vineyard- and…

3. Miradouro Santo André

20.35 MILES

The whitewashed chapel of Santo André das Arribas stands sentinel over the Rio Águeda gorge at this southernmost of the park viewpoints.

4. Parque Arqueológico do Vale do Côa

20.74 MILES

Most visitors to Vila Nova de Foz Côa come for one reason: to see its world-famous gallery of rock art. Although the park is currently an active research…

5. Old Town

21.9 MILES

The sleepy old quarter makes for a pleasant stroll in the early evening. Highlights include the Praça do Município, with its impressive granite pelourinho…

6. Miradouro Fraga do Puio

24.69 MILES

Overlooking a dramatic bend in the Douro just south of the village of Picote, this viewpoint is a dramatic spot to watch the sunset.

7. Museu da Casa Grande

26.44 MILES

Archaeological finds from the Stone Age to the 18th century have been uncovered in the region around Freixo de Numão, 12km west of Vila Nova de Foz Côa. A…