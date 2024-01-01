Museu da Casa Grande

The Douro

LoginSave

Archaeological finds from the Stone Age to the 18th century have been uncovered in the region around Freixo de Numão, 12km west of Vila Nova de Foz Côa. A good little display can be viewed in this baroque town house with Roman foundations. Some English and French is spoken. Guided tours are available by arrangement with the museum.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • São Salvador do Mundo

    São Salvador do Mundo

    9.61 MILES

    A series of small chapels dotting the hillside, São Salvador do Mundo makes for a stunning diversion between Pinhão and Foz Côa. Follow the signs to these…

  • Miradouro São Leonardo de Galafura

    Miradouro São Leonardo de Galafura

    24.66 MILES

    For jaw-dropping views of the Douro Valley, head for this magnificent viewpoint between Régua and Pinhão. The N313-2 relentlessly switchbacks its way into…

  • A group visit one of the Paleolithic rock art in the Archeological Park in the Coa Valley, or Parque Arqueologico Vale do Coa, near Vila Nova de Foz Coa. The largest site of such art work found to date the site has been heritage listed.

    Parque Arqueológico do Vale do Côa

    5.75 MILES

    Most visitors to Vila Nova de Foz Côa come for one reason: to see its world-famous gallery of rock art. Although the park is currently an active research…

  • Old Town

    Old Town

    21.03 MILES

    Trancoso's walled centre is a charming maze of picturesque squares, attractive churches and narrow cobbled lanes. Several medieval gates puncture the…

  • Castelo de Marialva

    Castelo de Marialva

    10.62 MILES

    From its striking hilltop position, Marialva's castle is visible from miles around. The 12th-century castelo is far from intact but it's still an…

  • Capela de São Pedro de Balsemão

    Capela de São Pedro de Balsemão

    29.5 MILES

    This mysterious little chapel was probably built by Visigoths as early as the 6th century. With Corinthian columns, round arches and intriguing symbols…

  • Mosteiro de São João de Tarouca

    Mosteiro de São João de Tarouca

    27.91 MILES

    The stunning, massive yet skeletal remains of Portugal’s first Cistercian monastery, founded in 1124, stand eerily in the wooded Barosa valley below the…

  • Mosteiro de Salzedas

    Mosteiro de Salzedas

    26.37 MILES

    With picturesque pink stone arches, the Cistercian Mosteiro de Salzedas is located 3km up the Barosa valley from Ucanha in Salzedas. This was one of the…

View more attractions

Nearby The Douro attractions

1. Old Town

4.54 MILES

The sleepy old quarter makes for a pleasant stroll in the early evening. Highlights include the Praça do Município, with its impressive granite pelourinho…

2. Parque Arqueológico do Vale do Côa

5.75 MILES

Most visitors to Vila Nova de Foz Côa come for one reason: to see its world-famous gallery of rock art. Although the park is currently an active research…

3. São Salvador do Mundo

9.61 MILES

A series of small chapels dotting the hillside, São Salvador do Mundo makes for a stunning diversion between Pinhão and Foz Côa. Follow the signs to these…

4. Castelo de Penedono

10.51 MILES

Penedono's 14th-century castle, effectively an irregular hexagonal keep crowned by a fairytale crenellation, commands fine views over the Planalto. You…

5. Penedono

10.52 MILES

The main draw of this sleepy little village is Penedono's small but splendid castle. Towering over the main street in the upper village, this crenellated…

6. Castelo de Marialva

10.62 MILES

From its striking hilltop position, Marialva's castle is visible from miles around. The 12th-century castelo is far from intact but it's still an…

7. Marialva

10.63 MILES

Overlooking the rugged valley of the Rio Côa, hilltop Marialva is dominated by its forbidding 12th-century castle. Below the fort's robust walls, the…

8. Miradouro Sapinha

15.61 MILES

This roadside pullout on the N221 highway 3km north of Escalhão is one of the park's most accessible viewpoints, with sweeping views of vineyard- and…