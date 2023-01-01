The 819-hectare Tapada Nacional de Mafra is where Dom João V used to go a-hunting. Enclosed by an original 21km wall, the grounds are now an environmentally aware game park, home to free-roaming wild boar and red deer, plus smaller numbers of foxes, badgers and eagles.

To appreciate the different ecosystems, hike through its woodlands of Portuguese oak, cork oak and pine; don’t miss the 350-year-old cork oak saved from fire in 2003. The 4.8km trail is a good introduction to the park, but you have a greater chance of spotting animals on one of the more remote 7km to 9km routes. Also on the grounds is a simple but pleasantly furnished guesthouse (singles/doubles €60/70). On weekends, many activities are on offer, including archery (as well as on-again, off-again horse riding and wagon rides). You can also take a tourist 'train' around the park.

The Tapada is about 7km north of Mafra, along the road to Gradil. It’s best reached by private transport, as buses are erratic; from Mafra, an off-peak Uber runs to €6 to €9 one-way.