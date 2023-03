Set in an 18th-century palace, this museum shows the city's history and diverse cultural influences from prehistoric times to the early 20th century. Wander through blue-tiled rooms full of archaeological artefacts, and see a model of Lisbon before the 1755 Great Earthquake (once the ground-floor renovations finish). Friendly peacocks roam near the free Bordallo Pinheiro garden, where huge ceramic creatures peek through hedges and cling to walls.