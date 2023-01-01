Museu Calouste Gulbenkian – Coleção Moderna

Situated in a sculpture-dotted garden, the Coleção Moderna reveals a stellar collection of 20th-century Portuguese and international art. Admission includes the separately housed Coleção do Fundador.

The collection stars works by David Hockney, Antony Gormley and José de Almada Negreiros, though exhibitions are temporary and vary. If you're lucky, you can feast your eyes on gems such as Paula Rego’s warped fairy-tale series Contos Populares and Sonia Delaunay’s geometrically bold Chanteurs Flamenco.