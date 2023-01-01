The ultramodern Museu do Teatro Romano, reopened in 2015 after a two-year renovation and further excavation, catapults you back to Emperor Augustus’ rule in Olisipo (Lisbon). The star attraction is a ruined Roman theatre, extended in AD 57, buried in the 1755 earthquake and finally unearthed in 1964 (you can enter for free).

Downstairs, viewing platforms give you an up-close and personal look at the more recently excavated backstage area, along with 3D renderings and videos that make things far easier to digest. There are guided tours in English and Spanish on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 3pm.