History buffs shouldn’t miss the less-visited Gothic cloister inside Sé de Lisboa, which opens onto a deep pit full of archaeological excavations going back more than 2000 years. However, €5-million renovation works expected to last at least two years have temporarily shuttered the area since late 2017. A new museum is planned, as well as the end of excavations that began in 1990 (they were halted from 2004 to 2011).