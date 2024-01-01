The 18th-century Royal Basilica features extraordinary gilded woodcarvings and a set of tiled panels depicting the 12th-century Battle of Ourique. Its construction was ordered by Dom João V to celebrate Portugal's legendary victory. A small museum shows religious art. The highlight is the unique 13th-century silver head of Saint Fabian.
Basílica Real
Baixo Alentejo
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
24.88 MILES
Beja's must-see attraction is set in a 15th-century Franciscan convent and the backdrop to an unlikely romance between a nun and soldier that inspired…
Parque Natural do Vale do Guadiana
23.45 MILES
Created in 1995, this zone of hills, plains and deep valleys around Serpa and Mértola shelters the Rio Guadiana, one of Portugal’s largest and most…
23.29 MILES
Mértola’s striking parish church – square, flat-faced and topped with whimsical little conical decorations – is known because in a former incarnation it…
23.26 MILES
Above the parish church looms Mértola’s fortified castle, most of which dates from the 13th century. It was built upon Moorish foundations next to an…
23.28 MILES
This site contains the ruins of what was once a thriving Islamic neighbourhood. Some 20 dwellings were here, each with a classic Mediterranean layout – a…
23.29 MILES
Next to the alcáçova (citadel), this interpretation centre is an accurately sized replica of an Islamic residence dating from the 12th century. Key…
Núcleo Museológico da Rua do Sembrano
24.83 MILES
This modern museum contains more than meets the eye – the exhibition is underfoot and displayed through a glass floor. Iron Age finds were discovered here…
24.91 MILES
Under construction at time of research, this new museum will house some of the great archaeological finds unearthed in Beja in recent years. Pieces date…
Nearby Baixo Alentejo attractions
0.07 MILES
Set in a former factory, this museum houses a beautiful collection of ancient Roman oil lamps from the 1st century that were found in the region. You can…
0.42 MILES
Castro Verde’s old milling traditions are immortalised in a windmill that dates from the 1800s. The photogenic structure is about a 10-minute walk…
6.69 MILES
In the village centre, this beautifully laid out museum showcases elements of local cultural and agricultural practices.
23.25 MILES
Inside the castle walls, this prominent tower has exhibitions related to the history of Mértola, with several worthwhile (if dramatically scored) videos…
23.26 MILES
At the southern end of the old town, the Islamic Museum is a small but dramatic display of inscribed funerary stones, jewellery, pots and jugs from the…
23.26 MILES
Above the parish church looms Mértola’s fortified castle, most of which dates from the 13th century. It was built upon Moorish foundations next to an…
23.28 MILES
This site contains the ruins of what was once a thriving Islamic neighbourhood. Some 20 dwellings were here, each with a classic Mediterranean layout – a…
23.29 MILES
Next to the alcáçova (citadel), this interpretation centre is an accurately sized replica of an Islamic residence dating from the 12th century. Key…