Basílica Real

Baixo Alentejo

The 18th-century Royal Basilica features extraordinary gilded woodcarvings and a set of tiled panels depicting the 12th-century Battle of Ourique. Its construction was ordered by Dom João V to celebrate Portugal's legendary victory. A small museum shows religious art. The highlight is the unique 13th-century silver head of Saint Fabian.

Nearby Baixo Alentejo attractions

1. Museu da Lucerna

0.07 MILES

Set in a former factory, this museum houses a beautiful collection of ancient Roman oil lamps from the 1st century that were found in the region. You can…

2. Moinho de Vento

0.42 MILES

Castro Verde’s old milling traditions are immortalised in a windmill that dates from the 1800s. The photogenic structure is about a 10-minute walk…

3. Museu da Ruralidade

6.69 MILES

In the village centre, this beautifully laid out museum showcases elements of local cultural and agricultural practices.

4. Torre de Menagem

23.25 MILES

Inside the castle walls, this prominent tower has exhibitions related to the history of Mértola, with several worthwhile (if dramatically scored) videos…

5. Museu Islâmico

23.26 MILES

At the southern end of the old town, the Islamic Museum is a small but dramatic display of inscribed funerary stones, jewellery, pots and jugs from the…

6. Castelo

23.26 MILES

Above the parish church looms Mértola’s fortified castle, most of which dates from the 13th century. It was built upon Moorish foundations next to an…

7. Alcáçova

23.28 MILES

This site contains the ruins of what was once a thriving Islamic neighbourhood. Some 20 dwellings were here, each with a classic Mediterranean layout – a…

8. Casa Islâmica

23.29 MILES

Next to the alcáçova (citadel), this interpretation centre is an accurately sized replica of an Islamic residence dating from the 12th century. Key…