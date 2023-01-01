Museu Amadeo de Souza-Cardoso

Hidden in one of the Mosteiro de São Gonçalo’s cloisters is this delightfully eclectic collection of modernist and contemporary art, a pleasant surprise in a town of this size. The museum is named after Amarante’s favourite son, artist Amadeo de Souza-Cardoso (1889–1918) – one of the best-known Portuguese artists of the 20th century, who abandoned naturalism for homegrown versions of Impressionism and cubism. The museum is full of his sketches, cartoons, portraits and abstracts.