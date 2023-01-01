Hidden in one of the Mosteiro de São Gonçalo’s cloisters is this delightfully eclectic collection of modernist and contemporary art, a pleasant surprise in a town of this size. The museum is named after Amarante’s favourite son, artist Amadeo de Souza-Cardoso (1889–1918) – one of the best-known Portuguese artists of the 20th century, who abandoned naturalism for homegrown versions of Impressionism and cubism. The museum is full of his sketches, cartoons, portraits and abstracts.
Museu Amadeo de Souza-Cardoso
The Douro
