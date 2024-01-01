Igreja de São Domingos

The Douro

LoginSave

Rising beside São Gonçalo are several impressively steep switchbacks topped by this round, 18th-century church. The views from up top are stunning.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • 500px Photo ID: 145452931 - You've seen the crypt bones, now see the gilded woodwork of the Church of São Francisco, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, Porto, Portugal. The riches used came in considerable measure from a gold rush in 18th century Brazil (applying some 600kg of the gliding metal, as measures go). Sorry, but more baroque detail than pixels available!.This was a technically tricky shot for me, for the light conditions, the detail (which makes processing contrasts and clarity a bit of a wild game) and the golden hues (which prove quite difficult to fine tune - they may come considerably different depending on your own display setup i guess) all require some careful touching to keep an overall balance, Overmore, the pic is composed by a number of expositions, taken by stealth (no tripod, no flash used), which made it all a more laborious... and adventurous :D

    Igreja de São Francisco

    29.32 MILES

    Igreja de São Francisco looks from the outside to be an austerely Gothic church, but inside it hides one of Portugal’s most dazzling displays of baroque…

  • Se Cathedral in Porto, Portugal

    29.07 MILES

    From Praça da Ribeira rises a tangle of medieval alleys and stairways that eventually reach the hulking, hilltop fortress of the cathedral. Founded in the…

  • National Museum Soares dos Reis located in the ancient Carrancas Palace, in Porto, Portugal; Shutterstock ID 233117197; Your name (First / Last): Josh Vogel; GL account no.: 56530; Netsuite department name: Online Design; Full Product or Project name including edition: Digital Content/Sights

    Museu Nacional Soares dos Reis

    29.47 MILES

    Porto's best art museum presents a stellar collection ranging from Neolithic carvings to Portugal’s take on modernism, all housed in the formidable…

  • Palacio da Bolsa.

    Palácio da Bolsa

    29.32 MILES

    This splendid neoclassical monument (built from 1842 to 1910) honours Porto’s past and present money merchants. Just past the entrance is the glass-domed…

  • Jardins do Palacio de Cristal, Porto, Portugal ; Shutterstock ID 233117089; Your name (First / Last): Josh Vogel; GL account no.: 56530; Netsuite department name: Online Design; Full Product or Project name including edition: Digital Content/Sights

    Jardins do Palácio de Cristal

    29.67 MILES

    Sitting atop a bluff, this gorgeous botanical garden is one of Porto's best-loved escapes, with lawns interwoven with sun-dappled paths and dotted with…

  • 500px Photo ID: 58193834 - Casa Da Mùsica Oporto ( Portogallo )

    Casa da Música

    29.74 MILES

    At once minimalist, iconic and daringly imaginative, the Casa da Música is the beating heart of Porto's cultural scene and the home of the Porto National…

  • Detail of Sao Bento Train station in Oporto. The first train arrived here in 1896, but the building (designed with a French Renaissance touch) opened in 1903.; Shutterstock ID 7016608; Your name (First / Last): Josh Vogel; GL account no.: 56530; Netsuite department name: Online Design; Full Product or Project name including edition: Digital Content/Sights

    São Bento Train Station

    28.97 MILES

    One of the world's most beautiful train stations, beaux arts São Bento wings you back to a more graceful age of rail travel. Completed in 1903, it seems…

  • cathedral of Braga, Portugal; Shutterstock ID 93397054; Your name (First / Last): Tom Stainer; GL account no.: 65050 ; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial ; Full Product or Project name including edition: Cities app

    26.5 MILES

    Braga’s extraordinary cathedral, the oldest in Portugal, was begun when the archdiocese was restored in 1070 and completed in the following century. It’s…

View more attractions

Nearby The Douro attractions

1. Mosteiro de São Gonçalo

0.03 MILES

Founded in 1543 by João III, the Mosteiro de São Gonçalo and Igreja de São Gonçalo weren’t completed until 1620. Above the church’s photogenic, Italian…

2. Museu Amadeo de Souza-Cardoso

0.06 MILES

Hidden in one of the Mosteiro de São Gonçalo’s cloisters is this delightfully eclectic collection of modernist and contemporary art, a pleasant surprise…

3. Ponte de São Gonçalo

0.07 MILES

A symbol of the town’s heroic defence against the French (marked by a plaque at the southeastern end), the granite Ponte de São Gonçalo is Amarante’s…

4. Igreja de São Pedro

0.12 MILES

The nave of this baroque church is decorated with beautiful 17th-century blue-and-yellow azulejos (hand-painted tiles).

5. Solar dos Magalhães

0.25 MILES

This burned-out skeleton of an old manor house situated above Rua Cândido dos Reis, near the train station, has been left in ruins – a stark and…

6. Ermelo

11.71 MILES

The 800-year-old village of Ermelo is famous for its schist cottages capped with fairy-tale slate roofs that seem to have been constructed from broken…

7. Fisgas de Ermelo

13.22 MILES

Just north of the town of Ermelo, on the N304 between Vila Real and Mondim de Basto, is a turn-off to the dramatic Fisgas de Ermelo waterfalls. From this…

8. Penha

14.83 MILES

Some 7km southeast up a twisting, cobbled road – or a short ride on an ageing cable car – is the wooded summit of Penha (617m) overlooking Guimarães, the…