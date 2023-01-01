Zawodzie Archaeological Reserve

Located upon the site of a 10,000-year-old village, this reserve includes full-sized facsimiles of timber structures of the era, along with authentic archaeological remains. To take a pleasant 30-minute walk there from the vicinity of the Prosna River (near Hotel Europa), head east along al Wolności, following it to the right past the theatre as it becomes ul Częstochowska. Once across the canal, turn left and follow the Prosna River as far as ul Zawodzie. This street takes you to the reserve.

When we last visited it closed during the winter months, but plans are for it to open all year from 2020.