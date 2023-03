Dominating the main square, the town hall has been ravaged by more than it deserves, and a plaque on the building explains it all: originally a Gothic building stood here but fire took that in the late 18th century. Another was built in the late 19th century, but that too was destroyed by fire in 1914. This one, dating from the 1920s, has fared better. The tower was being restored when we last visited but normally offers fine views.