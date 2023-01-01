Kalisz Regional Museum

This regional museum was being restored and revamped when we last visited. When it reopens (anticipated for 2020), visitors can expect exhibits telling the story of Kalisz, as well as archaeological exhibits from the city and surrounding regions. The building itself is an interesting combination of the historic and a zig-zag-like modern attachment, and a walk through the streets around it offers insight into the 1920s architectural character of the Kalisz, including a school next door dating from 1918.