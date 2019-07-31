There’s something in the water in these two northeast regions bordering the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad – mostly hundreds of sailors, windsurfers and kayakers who come to make a splash in the Great Masurian Lakes, which dominate the landscape. There’s more aqua fun to be had here than in the rest of the country put together, and if water sports are your thing, this is your place.

Away from the lakes, one of the world’s most intriguing canal trips − the Elbląg–Ostróda experience − and countless rivers, wetlands and swamps mean you’re never far from a soaking in these parts. The Łyna and Krutynia Rivers are kayaking bliss, and Warmia even boasts a small stretch of Baltic coastline.

When you’ve had your fill of water fun, the region has bags of red-brick architecture left by the Warmian bishops and is home to Hitler’s wartime hideout, the Wolf’s Lair − one of Europe’s most significant WWII sites.