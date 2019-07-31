Hidden in thick forest near the hamlet of Gierłoż, 8km east of Kętrzyn, is one of Poland’s eeriest historical relics – 18 overgrown hectares of huge,…
Warmia & Masuria
There’s something in the water in these two northeast regions bordering the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad – mostly hundreds of sailors, windsurfers and kayakers who come to make a splash in the Great Masurian Lakes, which dominate the landscape. There’s more aqua fun to be had here than in the rest of the country put together, and if water sports are your thing, this is your place.
Away from the lakes, one of the world’s most intriguing canal trips − the Elbląg–Ostróda experience − and countless rivers, wetlands and swamps mean you’re never far from a soaking in these parts. The Łyna and Krutynia Rivers are kayaking bliss, and Warmia even boasts a small stretch of Baltic coastline.
When you’ve had your fill of water fun, the region has bags of red-brick architecture left by the Warmian bishops and is home to Hitler’s wartime hideout, the Wolf’s Lair − one of Europe’s most significant WWII sites.
Explore Warmia & Masuria
- Wolf's Lair
Hidden in thick forest near the hamlet of Gierłoż, 8km east of Kętrzyn, is one of Poland’s eeriest historical relics – 18 overgrown hectares of huge,…
- CChurch of Our Lady
Built between 1687 and 1693, and later surrounded by an ample rectangular cloister, the hugely popular church was built around four identical corner…
- BBoyen Fortress
The Boyen Fortress was built between 1844 and 1856 to protect the kingdom’s border with Russia, and was named after the then Prussian minister of war,…
- ŁŁuknajno Reserve
The shallow 700-hectare Lake Łuknajno, 4km east of Mikołajki, shelters Europe’s largest surviving community of wild swans (Cygnus olor) and is home to…
- MMuseum of the Grunwald Battlefield
Built on the central hill of the battlefield where combined Polish and Lithuanian troops led by King Władysław II Jagiełło defeated the army of the…
- RRotary Bridge
Giżycko’s working rotary bridge was built in 1889 and is the only one of its kind in the country. Despite weighing more than 100 tonnes, it can be turned…
- CCastle
Kętrzyn’s Teutonic past lives on in the form of its mid-14th-century brick castle on the southern edge of the town centre. Today the building is home to…
- WWater Tower
Built in 1900 in neo-Gothic style, Giżycko’s seven-storey Water Tower supplied the city with running water until 1997. Today the tall red-brick structure…
- SSt George’s Church
With its squat, square tower, the Gothic church looks like the town’s second fortress from a distance. Its interior has furnishings and decoration dating…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Warmia & Masuria.
See
Wolf's Lair
Hidden in thick forest near the hamlet of Gierłoż, 8km east of Kętrzyn, is one of Poland’s eeriest historical relics – 18 overgrown hectares of huge,…
See
Church of Our Lady
Built between 1687 and 1693, and later surrounded by an ample rectangular cloister, the hugely popular church was built around four identical corner…
See
Boyen Fortress
The Boyen Fortress was built between 1844 and 1856 to protect the kingdom’s border with Russia, and was named after the then Prussian minister of war,…
See
Łuknajno Reserve
The shallow 700-hectare Lake Łuknajno, 4km east of Mikołajki, shelters Europe’s largest surviving community of wild swans (Cygnus olor) and is home to…
See
Museum of the Grunwald Battlefield
Built on the central hill of the battlefield where combined Polish and Lithuanian troops led by King Władysław II Jagiełło defeated the army of the…
See
Rotary Bridge
Giżycko’s working rotary bridge was built in 1889 and is the only one of its kind in the country. Despite weighing more than 100 tonnes, it can be turned…
See
Castle
Kętrzyn’s Teutonic past lives on in the form of its mid-14th-century brick castle on the southern edge of the town centre. Today the building is home to…
See
Water Tower
Built in 1900 in neo-Gothic style, Giżycko’s seven-storey Water Tower supplied the city with running water until 1997. Today the tall red-brick structure…
See
St George’s Church
With its squat, square tower, the Gothic church looks like the town’s second fortress from a distance. Its interior has furnishings and decoration dating…