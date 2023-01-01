House of the Olsztyn Gazette

The Museum of Warmia and Masuria’s main annexe is housed in the former Gazeta Olsztyńska newspaper building. The Polish paper was famed for its outspoken politics in German Allenstein, so when the Germans marched in it was closed down and its editors sent off to Dachau. Half of the building looks at the newspaper's history from the late 19th century onwards (all sadly in Polish). The middle floor examines Olsztyn's history in a jumble sale of varied objects precious and ordinary.

The basement section deals with Polish schools between 1929 and 1939. Don't miss the political posters in the entrance, some from the communist era denouncing NATO, others belonging to various Solidarity campaigns.