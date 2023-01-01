Museum of Folk Architecture

Open year-round, this skansen (open-air ethnographic museum) on the northeastern outskirts of Olsztynek features about 70 examples of regional timber architecture from Warmia and Masuria, plus a cluster of Lithuanian houses. There’s a variety of peasant cottages complete with outbuildings, various windmills and a thatched-roof church. A number of buildings have been furnished and decorated inside in traditional period manner and the effect is impressive.

The museum is best visited in summer when special events take place and demonstrations of local handicrafts can be watched in some of the buildings.