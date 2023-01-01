Built on the central hill of the battlefield where combined Polish and Lithuanian troops led by King Władysław II Jagiełło defeated the army of the Teutonic Knights on 15 July 1410, the Museum of the Grunwald Battlefield has a minuscule display of period armour, maps and battle banners. Its redeeming feature is a small cinema that plays scenes from Bitwa pod Grunwaldem (1931), a classic Polish flick about the battle.

Five hundred metres from the museum are the ruins of a chapel, erected by the order a year after the battle, on the spot where the grand master of the Teutonic order is supposed to have died. All signs are in Polish, but the shop by the entrance to the battlefield sells brochures in English and German.