Regional Museum

This museum is spread over several tiny floors within the 15th-century brick tower of the town hall in the middle of the market square. It presents archaeological finds (many from inside the castle grounds) and ethnographic exhibits, along with fragments of a meteorite which fell from the skies in 1868. Many of the displays are in English and provide a interesting look at how the town developed.

Just across from the tower, a tiny museum annex at Rynek 36 has paintings recalling Napoleon's 1806 visit.