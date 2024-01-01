Pułtusk Castle

Mazovia & Podlasie

At the southern end of the market square stands the castle, looking more like a palace nowadays. It was built in the late 14th century as an abode for bishops, and rebuilt several times in later periods. It now hosts the Hotel Zamek Pułtusk. The grounds are a good place for a stroll or picnic.

