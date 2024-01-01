At the southern end of the market square stands the castle, looking more like a palace nowadays. It was built in the late 14th century as an abode for bishops, and rebuilt several times in later periods. It now hosts the Hotel Zamek Pułtusk. The grounds are a good place for a stroll or picnic.
Pułtusk Castle
Mazovia & Podlasie
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.2 MILES
This museum is spread over several tiny floors within the 15th-century brick tower of the town hall in the middle of the market square. It presents…
28.67 MILES
A project of the Museum of Modern Art, this park offers a selection of contemporary sculptures by some famous artists, including Paweł Althamer, Youssouf…
0.37 MILES
At the northern end of the market square is this church, erected in the 1440s. It underwent the usual architectural makeover every few centuries, and…
