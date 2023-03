At the northern end of the market square is this church, erected in the 1440s. It underwent the usual architectural makeover every few centuries, and contains a dozen ornate baroque altars, Renaissance stucco decoration on the nave's vault, and aisles with original Gothic features. Note the 16th-century wall paintings in the chapel at the head of the right-hand aisle. Although often locked, you can usually peer in through a gate in the entry.