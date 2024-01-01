Town Hall

Szczecin

LoginSave

Szczecin's huge former town hall is a red-brick colossus dating from the late 19th century. It now houses various obscure maritime institutions.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Castle of the Pomeranian Dukes

    Castle of the Pomeranian Dukes

    0.46 MILES

    This castle is the mother of all Szczecin monuments. This vast, blocky building looms over the Old Town, but the square central courtyard and simple…

  • Museum of Technology & Transport

    Museum of Technology & Transport

    1.84 MILES

    This surprisingly good museum 2.5km north of the centre has a fascinating collection of vehicles, mostly of Polish origin – interesting as today Poland…

  • Cathedral Basilica of St James

    Cathedral Basilica of St James

    0.24 MILES

    Head downhill from the city centre to explore Szczecin’s 12th-century cathedral, partially destroyed by Red Army shells in 1945 and reconstructed in 1972…

  • Historical Museum of Szczecin

    Historical Museum of Szczecin

    0.37 MILES

    Szczecin's 15th-century Gothic Town Hall, one of the most architecturally fascinating buildings in the city with its monster red-brick gable, is the only…

  • National Museum's Department of Art

    National Museum's Department of Art

    0.4 MILES

    The National Museum’s Art Gallery resides in an 18th-century palace that formerly served as the Pomeranian parliament. It displays a collection of…

View more attractions

Nearby Szczecin attractions

1. Cathedral Basilica of St James

0.24 MILES

Head downhill from the city centre to explore Szczecin’s 12th-century cathedral, partially destroyed by Red Army shells in 1945 and reconstructed in 1972…

2. Historical Museum of Szczecin

0.37 MILES

Szczecin's 15th-century Gothic Town Hall, one of the most architecturally fascinating buildings in the city with its monster red-brick gable, is the only…

3. National Museum's Department of Art

0.4 MILES

The National Museum’s Art Gallery resides in an 18th-century palace that formerly served as the Pomeranian parliament. It displays a collection of…

4. Castle of the Pomeranian Dukes

0.46 MILES

This castle is the mother of all Szczecin monuments. This vast, blocky building looms over the Old Town, but the square central courtyard and simple…

5. Museum of Technology & Transport

1.84 MILES

This surprisingly good museum 2.5km north of the centre has a fascinating collection of vehicles, mostly of Polish origin – interesting as today Poland…