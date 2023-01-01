Museum of Technology & Transport

This surprisingly good museum 2.5km north of the centre has a fascinating collection of vehicles, mostly of Polish origin – interesting as today Poland has no car brand of its own. Highlights include a six-wheel amphibious vehicle from the 1970s, clunky communist-era cars such as the inevitable Polski Fiat, Szczecin-produced motorbikes from between the wars and exhibitions on the city's public transport and Polish brands. Well worth taking tram 3 or 10 to see.