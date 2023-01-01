Historical Museum of Szczecin

Szczecin's 15th-century Gothic Town Hall, one of the most architecturally fascinating buildings in the city with its monster red-brick gable, is the only relic of the Old Town, having miraculously survived the near-total destruction of the surrounding streets in WWII. It is home to the Historical Museum, a well-curated exhibit in the light-filled interior.

The most fascinating exhibit is a medieval treasure trove unearthed in 2001 during building works elsewhere in the city, a multimillion-dollar collection of silver coins, buttons, rings and other jewellery – and the small iron pot the loot was stashed in.