Across the main road from the cathedral, down in the town, this water tower was built in 1571 making it Europe's oldest. It was used for two centuries to provide Cathedral Hill with water through oak pipes – the pumping mechanism was made by none other than composer Handel's great grandfather! The admission fee gets you to the top and there’s a cafe on the ground floor serving Frombork's best cakes.

On the way up the walls are lined with pictures of every castle and mansion in Warmia and Masuria, the jolly music of Handel piped throughout as you ascend slowly.