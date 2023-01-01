Royal Private Apartments

This tour lends insight into how the monarchs and their families once lived. You’ll see plenty of magnificent old tapestries, mostly northern French and Flemish, hanging on the walls. The collection was largely assembled by Zygmunt II August (Sigismund II Augustus; 1548–72). Other highlights include the so-called Hen’s Foot, Jadwiga’s gemlike chapel in the northeast tower, and the sumptuous Gdańsk-made furniture in the Alchemy Room and annex.

The dozen or so apartments are visited with a guide, which is included in the ticket price. English-language tours depart at least once an hour.