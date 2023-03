Housed in vaulted Gothic rooms surviving from the 14th-century castle, the most famous object in the treasury is the Szczerbiec (Jagged Sword), dating from the mid-13th century, which was used at all Polish coronations from 1320 onward. The armoury features a collection of old weapons from various epochs – from crossbows, swords, lances and halberds from the 15th to 17th centuries to muskets, rifles, pistols and cannon from later years.