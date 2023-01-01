The Town Hall, just east of the cathedral, is a neo-Gothic structure designed by Karl Friedrich Schinkel and erected by Ernst Friedrich Zwirner (who also built Cologne Cathedral) in the early 1830s after the previous 14th-century building was razed to the ground by Napoleon’s troops in 1807. The area in the front of the main entrance is populated by beer gardens in summer, providing pleasant places to sit and admire the architecture. One wing houses a modern-art gallery.