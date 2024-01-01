Lighthouse

Gdańsk & Pomerania

LoginSave

To the west of the beach stands the lighthouse, which you can climb for panoramic views. There's a small mineral museum in the base.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Cathedral

    Cathedral

    1.09 MILES

    The 14th-century cathedral is the most important historic sight in town. Though badly damaged in 1945, it has been rebuilt close to its original form. For…

  • Polish Arms Museum

    Polish Arms Museum

    1.18 MILES

    This large museum isn’t as dull as you might expect and is well worth a look if you’ve time on your hands. The displays cover the history of weaponry…

  • History Museum

    History Museum

    1.04 MILES

    Housed in an Empire-style merchant’s house called the Braunschweig Palace, the sister institution to the Polish Arms Museum has a neatly presented…

  • Amber Museum

    Amber Museum

    0.85 MILES

    Kołobrzeg's Amber Museum displays several kilos of prehistoric tree sap in a gleaming white, 21st-century space. It's not a patch on the Malbork or Gdańsk…

  • Town Hall

    Town Hall

    1.15 MILES

    The Town Hall, just east of the cathedral, is a neo-Gothic structure designed by Karl Friedrich Schinkel and erected by Ernst Friedrich Zwirner (who also…

  • Lontowa Tower

    Lontowa Tower

    1.09 MILES

    Sometimes erroneously known as the 'powder tower', this tower is a 15th-century survivor from the original city walls. It's currently for sale if you're…

View more attractions

Nearby Gdańsk & Pomerania attractions

1. Amber Museum

0.85 MILES

Kołobrzeg's Amber Museum displays several kilos of prehistoric tree sap in a gleaming white, 21st-century space. It's not a patch on the Malbork or Gdańsk…

2. History Museum

1.04 MILES

Housed in an Empire-style merchant’s house called the Braunschweig Palace, the sister institution to the Polish Arms Museum has a neatly presented…

3. Cathedral

1.09 MILES

The 14th-century cathedral is the most important historic sight in town. Though badly damaged in 1945, it has been rebuilt close to its original form. For…

4. Lontowa Tower

1.09 MILES

Sometimes erroneously known as the 'powder tower', this tower is a 15th-century survivor from the original city walls. It's currently for sale if you're…

5. Town Hall

1.15 MILES

The Town Hall, just east of the cathedral, is a neo-Gothic structure designed by Karl Friedrich Schinkel and erected by Ernst Friedrich Zwirner (who also…

6. Polish Arms Museum

1.18 MILES

This large museum isn’t as dull as you might expect and is well worth a look if you’ve time on your hands. The displays cover the history of weaponry…