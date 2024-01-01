To the west of the beach stands the lighthouse, which you can climb for panoramic views. There's a small mineral museum in the base.
Lighthouse
Gdańsk & Pomerania
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
1.09 MILES
The 14th-century cathedral is the most important historic sight in town. Though badly damaged in 1945, it has been rebuilt close to its original form. For…
1.18 MILES
This large museum isn’t as dull as you might expect and is well worth a look if you’ve time on your hands. The displays cover the history of weaponry…
1.04 MILES
Housed in an Empire-style merchant’s house called the Braunschweig Palace, the sister institution to the Polish Arms Museum has a neatly presented…
0.85 MILES
Kołobrzeg's Amber Museum displays several kilos of prehistoric tree sap in a gleaming white, 21st-century space. It's not a patch on the Malbork or Gdańsk…
1.15 MILES
The Town Hall, just east of the cathedral, is a neo-Gothic structure designed by Karl Friedrich Schinkel and erected by Ernst Friedrich Zwirner (who also…
1.09 MILES
Sometimes erroneously known as the 'powder tower', this tower is a 15th-century survivor from the original city walls. It's currently for sale if you're…
Nearby Gdańsk & Pomerania attractions
0.85 MILES
Kołobrzeg's Amber Museum displays several kilos of prehistoric tree sap in a gleaming white, 21st-century space. It's not a patch on the Malbork or Gdańsk…
1.04 MILES
Housed in an Empire-style merchant’s house called the Braunschweig Palace, the sister institution to the Polish Arms Museum has a neatly presented…
1.09 MILES
The 14th-century cathedral is the most important historic sight in town. Though badly damaged in 1945, it has been rebuilt close to its original form. For…
1.09 MILES
Sometimes erroneously known as the 'powder tower', this tower is a 15th-century survivor from the original city walls. It's currently for sale if you're…
1.15 MILES
The Town Hall, just east of the cathedral, is a neo-Gothic structure designed by Karl Friedrich Schinkel and erected by Ernst Friedrich Zwirner (who also…
1.18 MILES
This large museum isn’t as dull as you might expect and is well worth a look if you’ve time on your hands. The displays cover the history of weaponry…