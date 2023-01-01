Polish Arms Museum

This large museum isn’t as dull as you might expect and is well worth a look if you’ve time on your hands. The displays cover the history of weaponry across the ages, with examples of swords, armour, halberds and more modern military technology. The huge display of cannonballs are calling cards left by Kołobrzeg’s many invaders, and the 1945 destruction is impressively brought to life using war debris arranged against a panorama.

However, the highlight here (visible from outside without paying) is the daunting al fresco display of 20th-century weaponry including a jet fighter, a helicopter, tanks and rocket launchers. If the Russians ever do show up, Kołobrzeg at least is ready.